Paranoid Android Sapphire Alpha 3 now available for the OnePlus 7T series, OnePlus 7 Pro, and POCO F2 Pro

The Paranoid Android team has released fresh Sapphire Alpha builds based on Android 12 to some OnePlus and POCO devices. The OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro, and POCO F2 Pro are now receiving the third alpha release, which includes a couple of minor changes and bug fixes.

If you own any of these devices and would like to try out the latest Paranoid Android Sapphire Alpha release, you can download the ROM from the links below. Make sure you carefully read the instructions provided in the forum posts before flashing the ROM on your device. The following section includes the changelog for the latest release.

Paranoid Android Sapphire Alpha 3 changelog:

OnePlus 7 Pro/OnePlus 7T/OnePlus 7T Pro: Kernel (possibly temporarily) switched Vendor has been updated from latest CAF S and OOS R WFD has been **fixed**



The XDA forums thread for the POCO F2 Pro/Redmi K30 Pro does not include the changelog for the new release. We’ll update this post with the changelog as soon as it’s available. You can download the latest build by following the forum links below:

To install the ROM, place the fastboot ZIP file in the root folder on your device, reboot to the bootloader, and flash the fastboot ZIP with the “fastboot update aospa-*-image.zip” command. Once that’s done, reboot to recovery, wipe user data, and you’re good to go.

XDA Forums: OnePlus 7 Pro || OnePlus 7T || OnePlus 7T Pro || POCO F2 Pro

Note that since it’s an alpha release, you might encounter some unexpected issues. All the forum threads linked above include some information about known device-specific issues, so make sure you check those out before installing the ROM.

If the Paranoid Android team has not released an Android 12 ROM for your device, you can head on over to our comprehensive list of Android 12 custom ROMs to get an Android 12-based custom ROM for your phone.