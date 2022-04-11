Paranoid Android Sapphire Alpha 3 now available for OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 9R

After releasing the first beta of Paranoid Android Sapphire for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9R, the Paranoid Android team is back again with new Alpha builds for a bunch of OnePlus phones.

As announced by XDA Recognized Developer 33bca, Paranoid Android Sapphire Alpha 3 based on Android 12 is now available for the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and OnePlus 8T. In addition, the developer has also released the first Sapphire build for the OnePlus 9RT. The developer notes that the build is based on OnePlus 8T sources. So even though this is the first public build of Paranoid Android for the OnePlus 9R, it’s tagged as Sapphire Alpha 3.

The full update changelog for the Sapphire Alpha 3 hasn’t been posted yet, but we expect the new build to address many issues and bugs present in the previous build. If you own any of these phones and want to try out the new build, you can download the latest update from the links below. If you’re running Alpha 2, you can just sideload the OTA in recovery. New users will have to perform a clean installation, which requires wiping user data. Be sure to take a full backup of data before attempting to install the ROM.

Downloads:

The third build for the OnePlus 8 series comes just weeks after the team released Sapphire Alpha 3 for the OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro, and POCO F2 Pro.

XDA Forums: OnePlus 8 || OnePlus 8 Pro || OnePlus 8T || OnePlus 9R

In case your phone is not officially supported by Paranoid Android, not to worry. You can check out our comprehensive list of Android 12 custom ROMs to see if there’s an Android 12-based ROM available for your smartphone.