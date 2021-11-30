Paranoid Android Sapphire Alpha based on Android 12 is here for the OnePlus 8/8 Pro

Following the official Android 12 announcement early last month, Google started uploading the Android 12 source code to AOSP. Soon thereafter, the Paranoid Android team started working on Paranoid Android Sapphire — the latest version of the custom ROM based on Android 12. The team has now finally started rolling out the first alpha builds of Paranoid Android Sapphire for a couple of devices.

As per a recent post on our forums, a Paranoid Android Sapphire alpha build is now available for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. The custom ROM is based on Android 12, and it packs most of the new features Google introduced in the latest OS upgrade. In addition, the custom ROM includes wallpapers from Hampus Olsson, some UI improvements to enhance user experience, and more.

If you’d like to try Paranoid Android Sapphire on your OnePlus 8/8 Pro, you can download the ROM from the XDA Forums thread linked below. However, note that you may encounter some unexpected issues since it’s an alpha release. If you’re fine with that, make sure your phone is running an Android 11-based OxygenOS build before installing the ROM.

It’s also worth mentioning that the Paranoid Android Sapphire alpha release for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro has some known issues with Wi-Fi Direct and 5G connectivity. It also doesn’t support custom kernels, unless the kernel specifies that it supports Paranoid Android.

Paranoid Android Sapphire Alpha for the OnePlus 8/8 Pro

To install the ROM, download the latest fastboot zip on your phone from the link above, reboot to the bootloader, and flash the fastboot zip with “fastboot update aospa-*-image.zip”. Once that’s done, reboot to recovery and wipe userdata.

If you’d like to try other Android 12-based custom ROMs on your phone, check out our comprehensive list of Android 12 custom ROMs available on our forums. It includes ROMs for quite a few popular devices, including OnePlus flagships going back to the OnePlus 5, the Samsung Galaxy S10 series, several Redmi phones, and more.