Paranoid Android Sapphire Alpha builds now available for POCO X3 Pro, Mi 8 Pro, POCO F2 Pro and more

The Paranoid Android team has released fresh builds of Sapphire Alpha based on Android 12 for several POCO and Xiaomi phones. The POCO X3 Pro, Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro, and Mi 8 Explorer Edition have received the first build of Paranoid Android Sapphire Alpha. Meanwhile, the POCO X3 / X3 NFC and POCO F2 Pro / Redmi K30 Pro are getting the Alpha 3 and Alpha 2 build, respectively.

Owners of the Mi 8 Pro, Mi 8 Explorer Edition, and POCO X3 Pro can now try out the initial build of Paranoid Android based on Android 12. If you want to give it a shot, download the ROM zip from the links below. Make sure to take some time to read through the step-by-step flashing instructions as well.

Downloads:

Next up, the POCO X3 / POCO X3 NFC has received the third Alpha build of Paranoid Android. The latest build fixes bugs, adds features like per-app refresh rate support, screen-off gestures, Quick-tap Columbus gestures, and bumps the security patch level to February 2022. If you’re running Sapphire Alpha 2 build, you can simply sideload the new OTA in recovery. First-time users or those on Alpha 1 build, however, will need to do a fresh install by wiping user data.

Update changelog

Device-specific changelog: Changed to User Build Add per-app refresh rate Add blocklist feature for Refresh Rate QS Tile( Add all dfps values below 60 to the blocklist) Add pt-rBR Translations Fix audio record in gcam Fix Fastbooot problem because vbmeta.img Fix OTG issues Update firmware from V12.5.5.0.RJGEUXM Update stock blobs from V12.5.5.0.RJGEUXM Update vendor blobs from LA.UM.9.1.r1-11500.02-SMxxx0.QSSI12.0 Update common system blobs from LA.QSSI.12.0.r1-05800-qssi.0 Update common vendor blobs from LA.UM.9.14.r1-18900.02-LAHAINA.QSSI12.0

AOSPA Source changelog: Add screen off gestures Add Quick-tap Columbus gestures Add option to cycle through ringer modes February security patch Merge tag ‘LA.QSSI.12.0.r1-06300-qssi.0’



Download Paranoid Android Sapphire Alpha 3 for the POCO X3 / X3 NFC

Finally, the team has released Paranoid Android Sapphire Alpha 2 for the POCO F2 Pro / Redmi K30 Pro. The new release improves the Monet theme engine, adds swipe to screenshot feature, brings an Extreme battery saver mode and Quick Tap, and more.

Download Paranoid Android Sapphire 2 for the POCO F2 Pro / Redmi K30 Pro