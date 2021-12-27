Paranoid Android Sapphire Alpha based on Android 12 is here for the Mi 10T, OnePlus 7 Pro, and more

The Paranoid Android team started working on Paranoid Android Sapphire shortly after Google dropped the Android 12 source code. Late last month, the team released the first builds of Paranoid Android Sapphire based on Android 12 for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. A week later, the team followed up with alpha builds of Android 12 for a few more devices, including the latest OnePlus flagship, Xiaomi Mi 10, and more. And now they have added some new devices to the build roaster.

Android 12 Custom ROM List: Unofficially update your Android smartphone!

Paranoid Android Sapphire alpha builds based on Android 12 are now available for the Xiaomi Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro, OnePlus 7 Pro, and OnePlus 7T.

Paranoid Android Sapphire Alpha 1 is now available for the OnePlus 7 Pro! Download it from @xdadevelopers https://t.co/RBtCDpqkr5#stayparanoid — Paranoid Android (@paranoidaospa) December 25, 2021

If you own any of the above devices and want to try out Android 12, head over to the respective forum thread linked below where you find the ROM zip and detailed step-by-step installation instructions. The ROM is based on the Code Aurora Forum Android base and incorporates the latest performance and battery optimizations for Qualcomm platforms.

Download Paranoid Android Sapphire Alpha:

Once you have downloaded the ROM, put the zip file in the root directory of the internal storage and reboot to the recovery. Select “fastboot update aospa-*-image.zip” from within the recovery to initiate the installation. After flashing the ROM, wipe user data and reboot the device. Note that this is an alpha release, so the overall software experience may be a little rough around the edges.

XDA Forums: OnePlus 7 Pro || OnePlus 7T || Xiaomi Mi 10T / Mi 10T Pro||

If your device isn’t listed above and you still want to try out Android 12, you should check out our comprehensive list of Android 12 custom ROMs.