Paranoid Android Sapphire Alpha based on Android 12 is now available for the OnePlus 8T and POCO X3

One of the most well-known custom ROMs around, Paranoid Android, is back again with a new set of Android 12 builds. It was nearly two months ago when the team released its first Android 12-based “Sapphire” ROM. They’ve been slowly adding more smartphones since then and now it’s time for two more devices to get paranoid. The OnePlus 8T and the POCO X3 are the newest members of the official Paranoid Android build roster.

OnePlus 8T XDA Forums || POCO X3 XDA Forums

XDA Recognized Developer 33bca has been maintaining Paranoid Android Sapphire builds for the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro. Along with the second alpha release for the OnePlus 8 series, the developer has also published the first Paranoid Android Sapphire Alpha for the OnePlus 8T. Since the devices are sharing a somewhat common codebase and the fixes are cumulative, the initial release for the OnePlus 8T is tagged as Sapphire Alpha 2, even though it’s the first public build of Paranoid Android Sapphire for this phone.

Paranoid Android Sapphire Alpha 2 is now available for the OnePlus 8, 8 Pro and 8T! Download it from @xdadevelopers https://t.co/WYVzlocqck#stayparanoid — Paranoid Android (@paranoidaospa) January 19, 2022

The complete changelog of the release isn’t available yet, but most of the issues related to 5G and WFD have already been addressed on the source side. If you have any of the OnePlus 8 series smartphones, you can head over to the forum thread (linked below) and download the custom ROM. Notably, the ultrawide camera of the OnePlus 8T is broken in the initial build.

Download Paranoid Android Sapphire Alpha 2 for the OnePlus 8/8 Pro/8T

Talking about the POCO X3, both the NFC and non-NFC variants of the device have received official Paranoid Android Sapphire support, courtesy of XDA Member chrisw444. To avoid any confusion related to the required firmware version for different regional models, the developer ships the necessary firmware packages inside the ROM. You can download the ROM and find the flashing instructions at the forum link below.

Download Paranoid Android Sapphire Alpha 1 for the POCO X3/X3 NFC

If your phone is not on the list of Paranoid Android supported devices, but you want to experience the latest iteration of Android anyway, make sure you check out our comprehensive list of Android 12 custom ROMs.