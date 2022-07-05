Paranoid Android Sapphire Beta 2 is now available for three OnePlus devices

After rolling out the first beta build of Paranoid Android Sapphire based on Android 12 for several devices over the last few months, the Paranoid Android team has now started rolling out the second beta release. The latest beta build is now available for three OnePlus devices — the OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, and OnePlus 7T Pro — and it brings few noteworthy changes and bug fixes. In addition, the team has also added the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T to the Paranoid Android Sapphire roster, and beta builds of the Android 12 custom ROM are now available for the devices.

Paranoid Android Sapphire Beta 2 for the OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, & OnePlus 7T Pro

The second Paranoid Android Sapphire beta release includes the following changes:

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Updated blobs

EROFS

Fixed some camera issues

Wireguard kernel support

Fuse passthrough

Variable Refresh Rate drops to 60Hz on inactivity

Incremental file system

If you wish to try out Paranoid Android Sapphire Beta 2 on your OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, or OnePlus 7T Pro, you can download the build from the respective XDA forum threads linked below. Be sure to take a backup of your data before installing the ROM.

XDA forum threads: OnePlus 7 Pro || OnePlus 7T || OnePlus 7T Pro

Paranoid Android Sapphire Beta for the OnePlus 5 & OnePlus 5T

If you’re still rocking a OnePlus 5 or OnePlus 5T, you can now try out Android 12 on your device with the new Paranoid Android Sapphire beta release. You can download the beta build from the XDA forum thread linked below. Note that you’ll need to update your phone to the OxygenOS Android 10.0.1 build to install the custom ROM on your device. You’ll also have to unlock its bootloader and install a custom recovery like TWRP before starting the installation.

Paranoid Android Sapphire Beta for the OnePlus 5 & OnePlus 5T

Although it’s a beta build, early adopters on our forums report that the custom ROM is daily drive material with little to no bugs or issues. Do note that the ROM currently doesn’t support screen-off gestures on these devices.