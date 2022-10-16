Paranoid Android Topaz based on Android 13 is here for the Nothing Phone 1 and Google Pixel 6 series

As the flood of Android 13 custom ROMs continues to flow through, more and more devices are seeing the fruits of Google’s latest and greatest version of Android. Now, the team of developers behind the Paranoid Android custom ROM has announced the projects’ take on Android 13 will be called “Topaz,” with pre-stable builds already available for the Nothing Phone 1, Google Pixel 6, and the Pixel 6 Pro.

Screenshot courtesy: XDA Senior Member Pho3nX

The initial alpha and beta releases are now up for grabs for any intrepid Nothing Phone 1 and Google Pixel 6/6 Pro owners that want yet more control over their daily smartphone experience. XDA Senior Member sirhc has been maintaining the Topaz builds for the Pixel 6 series, while XDA Recognized Developers herna and xboxfanj are taking care of the Nothing Phone 1.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Despite being a pre-stable release, the custom ROM packs a handful of UI improvements on top of the new features Google introduced in the latest OS upgrade. In addition, there is a fresh new wallpaper from Hampus Olsson, who is also the wallpaper designer for OnePlus. He has released the wallpaper for everyone to enjoy in his Abstruct app.

New wallpaper for @paranoidaospa Topaz Alpha/Beta. Now available in Abstruct in 4K! 😁 https://t.co/3hfOpgcnH8 pic.twitter.com/L5jxg2sRBD — Hampus Olsson (@hampusolsson) October 15, 2022

Download Paranoid Android Topaz Alpha/Beta (Android 13)

If you’d like to try Paranoid Android Topaz on your phone, you can download the ROM from the table below. However, note that you may encounter some unexpected issues since it’s a pre-stable release.

Judging by a subtle hint, the Paranoid Android team is also working to add support for the Google Pixel 6a.

To install the ROM, download the latest Fastboot-flashable zip for your phone from the link above, reboot to the bootloader, wipe the device, and install the zip package using the fastboot update aospa-topaz-*-image.zip command. You could also opt for the recovery route for future version upgrades.

Source: Paranoid Android on Twitter (1, 2, 3)