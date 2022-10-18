Paranoid Android Topaz beta 1 is now available for the Pixel 6a, OnePlus 9, and OnePlus 9 Pro

The Paranoid Android team released the first beta builds of Paranoid Android Topaz based on Android 13 for the Nothing Phone 1, Pixel 6, and Pixel 6 Pro earlier this week. The team has now added three more devices to the list, including the Google Pixel 6a, OnePlus 9, and OnePlus 9 Pro.

Paranoid Android Topaz beta 1 for these three devices brings all the new features Google introduced with Android 13, along with several UI improvements and a new wallpaper from Hampus Olsson.

New wallpaper for @paranoidaospa Topaz Alpha/Beta. Now available in Abstruct in 4K! 😁 https://t.co/3hfOpgcnH8 pic.twitter.com/L5jxg2sRBD — Hampus Olsson (@hampusolsson) October 15, 2022

You can download the build for your device by heading to the XDA Forums thread linked below. Alternatively, you can download the ROM directly from Paranoid Android’s website.

To install the Android 13 custom ROM, download the latest Fastboot-flashable zip, reboot to the bootloader, wipe the device, and install the zip package using the fastboot update aospa-topaz-*-image.zip command. Before you do that, you’ll have to unlock your device’s bootloader. If you’re not sure how to do that, you can find device-specific instructions for the Pixel 6a, OnePlus 9, and OnePlus 9 Pro on our forums. Note that you may encounter some unexpected issues in the ROM since it’s a beta release. Therefore, we won’t recommend installing it on your daily driver.

If you’d like to try a different Android 13 custom ROM on your device, check out our roundup of all the Android 13 custom ROMs available on our forums right now. It has a bunch of popular custom ROMs for various devices, including Google’s Pixel lineup, Samsung’s Galaxy S, M, and Note series, several Xiaomi devices, and more.

Have you tried Paranoid Android Topaz based on Android 13 on your device? What do you like or dislike about it? Let us know in the comments section below.