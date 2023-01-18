After releasing the first beta of Paranoid Android Topaz for the Google Pixel 7 series, the Paranoid Android team is back again with new beta builds based on Android 13 for a bunch of phones, including the OnePlus 9 and the venerable Poco F1.

As announced on Twitter by the PA team, the Paranoid Android Topaz Beta 1 build is up for grabs for 3 new smartphones: the Poco F1, Realme X50 Pro 5G, and the Realme GT Neo 2. Among the new additions, the Poco F1 was released around 5 years ago and stopped receiving official updates after Android 10. It might be ancient by today's standards, but that doesn't mean aftermarket developers are ready to give up on the device.

Additionally, the OnePlus 9 and the Poco F2 Pro have picked up their second beta release. The Nothing Phone 1 also jumped on the beta bandwagon last week.

Download Paranoid Android Topaz Beta

If you’re interested in trying out the beta release of Paranoid Android Topaz on your device, you can head over to your device’s XDA sub-forum thread from the links below. Follow the instructions given by the maintainer to install the build on your device.

The installation instructions vary by device, but generally, you need a recent version of the stock firmware and Fastboot installed on your computer. Those running a previous alpha/beta build can just sideload the new build in recovery. New users, however, will have to perform a clean flash by wiping user data. Make sure to take a full backup of your data beforehand.

Source: Paranoid Android on Twitter (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6)