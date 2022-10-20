Poco F2 Pro receives its first Paranoid Android Topaz beta

After releasing the first beta builds of Paranoid Android Topaz based on Android 13 for the Nothing Phone 1, Pixel 6, and Pixel 6 Pro earlier this week, the Paranoid Android team extended support to three more devices yesterday — the Google Pixel 6a, OnePlus 9, and OnePlus 9 Pro. The team is steadily ramping up the rollout as it has now added another device to the build roster and released the second alpha build for the Nothing Phone 1.

Paranoid Android Topaz beta 1 is now available for the Poco F2 Pro (AKA Redmi K30 Pro/Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition), giving users a chance to experience Android 13 ahead of Xiaomi’s official Android 13 rollout. The update packs all the features Google introduced with Android 13, along with several UI improvements, and a new wallpaper from Hampus Olsson. You can download it for your Poco F2 Pro by heading to the XDA Forums thread linked below. Alternatively, you can download the ROM directly from Paranoid Android’s website.

Paranoid Android Topaz beta 1 for the Poco F2 Pro

The second Paranoid Android Topaz Alpha build for the Nothing Phone 1 brings a couple of device-specific changes, including a fix for the 5G indicator on the status bar, improved data connectivity, fixes for the under-display fingerprint scanner on the lockscreen, and improved vibration haptics. You can download the release by following the link in the tweet embedded below.

Paranoid Android Topaz Alpha 2 is now available for the Nothing phone (1)! Download it on:⁰⁰Google Drive: https://t.co/vvepAL3HnG⁰⁰Telegram: https://t.co/WmktTdE32Z⁰⁰Website download is not available due to infrastructure issue.#stayparanoid pic.twitter.com/YpQPgophkc — Paranoid Android (@paranoidaospa) October 20, 2022

If you plan on trying out the latest Paranoid Android Topaz releases based on Android 13 on your device, make sure to share your feedback in the XDA forum thread for your device. While you’re at it, check out some of the other Android 13 custom ROMs you can try out right now.