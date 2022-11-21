The Paranoid Android team made a huge comeback last month with their Android 13-based "Topaz" builds. Initially, the custom ROM was available for a handful of phones before the official build roster expanded to more devices from OnePlus and Xiaomi. Now, nearly five weeks after the initial build of Topaz dropped, the Paranoid Android team has released the first version of their ROM for the Google Pixel 7 series.

Maintained by XDA Senior Member sirhc, Paranoid Android Topaz Beta 1 based on Android 13 is now available for the Google Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro. The developer notes that there are no groundbreaking bugs, and the build even supports face unlock and a handful of Pixel-exclusive features out of the box.

In addition, the developer has also released the second Topaz build for the Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. The incremental update changelog for the Pixel 6 series is as follows:

Fixed issue where device would crash and reboot

Fixed long press near the edges of display

Fixed thermal mitigation services

Addressed some issues that had a negative effect on performance

Updated to November SPL (android-13.0.0_r12)

Add support for Face Unlock

Add support for OTA updates

Apart from the aforementioned Google devices, the Nothing Phone 1 has also picked up its third Topaz alpha build. The changelog can be found below:

Implemented Face Unlock

Fixed display corruption

Improved vibration

Fixed Bluetooth codecs

Fixed charging speed

Improved auto brightness

Improved boot time,

Fixed DRM (Widevine L3 for now)

November SPL

XDA Forums: Google Pixel 7 || Pixel 7 Pro || Pixel 6 || Pixel 6 Pro || Nothing Phone 1

Downloads Paranoid Android Topaz

If you own any of these phones and want to try out Paranoid Android, you can download the latest release from the links below. People who are running the older beta/alpha can just sideload the OTA in recovery. New users will have to perform a clean installation, which requires wiping user data. Be sure to take a full backup of data before attempting to install the ROM.

In case your smartphone is not officially supported by Paranoid Android, not to worry. You can check out our comprehensive list of Android 13 custom ROMs to see if there's an Android 13-based ROM available for your device.

Source: XDA Forums (1, 2, 3, 4, 5)

Via: Paranoid Android on Twitter (1, 2, 3, 4, 5)