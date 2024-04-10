There are more than enough prebuilt gaming PCs on the market that as a beginner, you don't "have" to build one yourself. Whether you consider pricing, configuration, or support, prebuilt PCs are great for anyone who values convenience and doesn't have the time or inclination to build a custom PC.

That said, building your own PC is a fantastic experience that also provides you with invaluable knowledge and completely changes the way you look at upgrades. If you're unfamiliar with what parts you need to build a gaming PC, this quick guide should get you started. I'll be covering only the essential components without which your PC will just be dead weight.

1 Processor (or CPU)

In most cases, you should begin with the CPU when planning your gaming PC build. The CPU or processor is one of the core components of any PC and even dictates which motherboard, RAM, and CPU cooler you need to buy. You have largely two brands to choose from — Intel and AMD — when buying a CPU. To keep things simple, you can consider the latest generation and one generation older CPUs.

2 CPU cooler

Every CPU needs a CPU cooler, even if you're buying one of the best cheap CPUs. To avoid thermal throttling due to excessive heat, you need a CPU cooler to dissipate the heat so that it can be let out of the PC through the exhaust fans. You can use air coolers or liquid coolers, depending on your CPU model as well as your preference. Of course, many CPUs come with coolers in the box, but that's not always the case, and bundled coolers aren't usually great.

3 Graphics card or GPU

