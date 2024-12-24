Summary Nvidia released patch 11.0.1 focused on fixing app's performance issues.

Patch's only change is defaulting Game Filter to off to address frame rate drops.

Users can enable Game Filter through Settings if desired after installing the patch.

It has been a bit of a bumpy ride for Nvidia and its app these past few days. Things began brewing as reports came in of a performance drop while using the Nvidia App , and people were on the hunt for a cause. At first, fingers were pointed at the app itself, as the performance problems went away as soon as it was uninstalled. However, people quickly learned that it was the settings within the app causing issues and turning these off got things back to normal. Now, Nvidia has released a patch for its performance issues, which fixes the issue...kind of.

Related Nvidia GeForce RTX 5000 series: All of the rumors so far Interested in the new Blackwell GPUs? Here's everything you need to know about them

The Nvidia App's newest patch is short but sweet

The new update brings the Nvidia App to version 11.0.1, and its main focus is to fix the performance issues people are experiencing. Well, I say that, but it's the patch's only focus; it seems this patch was intended as a quick and easy fix to prevent people from wondering why their frames fall after installing the app.

So, what does this new patch contain? Is it a genius fix for the problem, or a repair job for a technical oversight? Well, it's neither:

Game Filter now defaults to off. It can be enabled via Settings > Features > Overlay > Game Filters and Photo Mode.

Yep, turns out that Nvidia identified the Game Filter as the culprit and sent out a patch that...switches it off. If the frame drops weren't a problem for you and you want the Game Filter back on, you can do that. However, this should stop people from installing the app and wondering why their framerates have fallen.