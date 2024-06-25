Key Takeaways Microsoft canceled the Surface Duo 3, leaving us wondering what could have been with its unique design and features.

The scrapped device would have featured an iPhone-style triple camera layout and a detachable magnetic kickstand.

While Microsoft has no current plans to release a foldable Android phone, the Surface Duo 3 would have incorporated a power button for easy opening.

Microsoft released the Surface Duo 2 way back in 2021, but it paled in comparison to the best foldable phones back then. After keeping enthusiasts waiting for almost two years for the next-generation Surface Duo 3, the software giant ended up canceling it. We never knew what Microsoft's canceled foldable Android phone would be like, until today.

What the Surface Duo 3 would've looked like had it been released?

Image credit: Patently Apple

When the news of Microsoft canceling the Surface Duo 3 surfaced, rumors of Microsoft switching to a "true" foldable design instead of making yet another dual-screen foldable phone, like what Samsung does with its Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold lineup. While we don't have much knowledge about the progress of that rumored single-screen foldable phone, a new patent has surfaced, highlighting the designs of the canceled Surface Duo 3 (via Patently Apply).

The patent suggests the Surface Duo 3 would have been different from its predecessor in a lot of ways. For example, Microsoft wanted to introduce the iPhone-style triple camera layout, placed on the left side of the camera module, and a kickstand for the third-generation Surface Duo. However, the kickstand isn't part of the phone's built-in design, unlike the Surface Pro. Instead, the kickstand is a magnetic accessory, which can be attached or detached as per users' needs.

According to Windows Central, another cool aspect of the Surface Duo 3 is that it features a power button for opening the phone. So, instead of manually separating the two screens with your fingers, you can simply press the power button to open the phone.

Will we ever see Microsoft releasing a foldable Android phone?

Microsoft scrapped its plan to release Android phones, and there is no evidence to suggest that the company is planning to take a U-turn on that decision. The company also abandoned the dual-screen Surface Neo PCs and said that it'd refocus on single-screen PCs. So, as things stand right now, Microsoft doesn't have any plans to release a dual-screen foldable PC at the moment, either.