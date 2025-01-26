Path of Exile 2 has been in early access for about a month, and fans of the top-down RPG genre are in love with it. Many flocked from Diablo IV to PoE 2 within days and haven’t looked back. The player count for Diablo IV has plummeted, while Path of Exile 2’s has skyrocketed far beyond what anyone expected. Fans have rallied behind the ARPG, with some referring to it as a staple in the genre, especially on PC.

The Path of Exile series was only a small blip on my radar that I didn’t focus on. After giving it a chance, I quickly fell in love with the second title in the series - realizing that it was much better than the Diablo franchise I used to find so appealing. This changed, however, thanks to the acquisition of Blizzard. Now, I recognize that Blizzard has long since abandoned its fanbase, and it becomes more apparent after trying out Path of Exile 2.

Diablo and Path of Exile have different takes on combat

A cluttered mess VS. refined work

Both titles should offer a similar combat experience, but where Diablo IV’s is a bit of a chaotic mess, Path of Exile 2’s is streamlined and gives you satisfaction. Diablo IV is constantly throwing dots on the screen to give you that rush of dopamine and make you feel as though you are firing off fantastic spells or tearing through enemies with blind rage, but in reality, you are just creating a color mess on the screen that does little to actually harm the enemies. If your attacks were a dog, they would have a tremendous bark but offer no bite.

Path of Exile 2, on the other hand, allows you to feel the weight of your attacks. Each move is more than just a splash of color on the screen or a rumble in the game’s digital ground. You get to see what your skills do, and they have a serious effect on the surrounding enemies. At no point does the screen feel overly chaotic and cluttered. Instead of a mess of damage numbers and flashy effects overtaking the screen, you get simplified moves that have a direct purpose and can accurately gauge how hefty your attack is based on the health bar that appears at the top of the screen, indicating what enemy you are attacking. Diablo has become a game of frantic button-mashing with little skill.

The progression system matters

Straightforward progress VS. a wide array of options and choice