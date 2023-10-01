It's week four of the regular NFL season, and one of the big games this weekend is the New England Patriots traveling to Texas to take on the Dallas Cowboys. The two teams had differing fates last week, as the Patriots squeaked out a win over the Jets, while the Cowboys lost to the Cardinals.

Even with that momentum for the visiting team, the Cowboys are favored to win on Sunday. The team's offensive line is insanely strong, and it'll take every ounce of the Patriots' defensive strength to hold them back.

When and where?

The Patriots will visit the Cowboys on Sunday, October 1. Coverage begins at 4:25 p.m. ET, 1:25 p.m. PT, and 9:25 p.m. GMT, for those looking to tune in from around the world.

How to watch the Patriots vs Cowboys from anywhere

Whether you're a big sports fan or just have weekly shows that you don't want to miss, traveling can throw off your routine big time. Not all channels are available everywhere, and local programming will vary based on where you are. Using a VPN can help get easy access to all your favorite shows in just minutes.

Using a VPN service makes it simple to change your location in just a few clicks. Once your locations are properly set, you'll be able to access all the programming that you're looking for, whether it's a new show or sporting event.

If you're looking for other options, be sure to check out all the best VPN deals that are available right now.

How to stream the Pats at the Cowboys in the US

If you're in the US and want to tune in and watch the Cowboys hosting the Patriots live, Fubo is your best bet. The event is streaming exclusively on FOX in the US, and Fubo is the most comprehensive place to get it. You can sign up for a trial week of access, but you'll want to remember to cancel it before the renewal date or else you'll be billed for a full month. Once the free trial is over, Fubo starts from $75 a month, but you will be able to catch every single NFL game this season without having to hop between services.

This particular game is being streamed on FOX, so any cable package or streaming service that includes the FOX channels will be carrying the game. That includes Hulu with Live TV, which has a current promotion for three months of the ad-supported tier at $50 a month, before it rises to $70 with ads or $80 without. Or you can go whole hog, and add NFL RedZone to a YouTube TV subscription, for a single cost of $389 for the 2023/24 season, plus $73 a month.

How to watch the Patriots and the Cowboys in the UK

In the UK, your best bet is to try and catch the event live by tuning in and watching it on DAZN. Just be aware, it's a subscription service and doesn't seem to have a free trial currently. That subscription will cost you £37.75 a month for the four months of the season, which works out to £151.00 in total. You do get the opportunity to watch every single one of the 355 games in the 2023/24 NFL season though, which makes it cheaper than some of the competitors.