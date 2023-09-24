Going into the third weekend of the regular NFL season brings a fierce rivalry between the New England Patriots and the New York Jets. These two teams have been bitter rivals for decades, and with the Pats 0-and-2 for the season so far, they'll be hoping for a win to turn their fortunes around.

There's a good chance of that happening too, with the Jets only winning two of the last 24 match-ups between the teams, stretching all the way back to 2011. That historical statistic is compounded by the loss of star quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the first week to a torn tendon. He's out for the season, so it's up to the backup quarterback, Zach Wilson, to carry the team through the rest of the normal games.

When and where?

The New England Patriots and the New York Jets are set to kick off on Sunday, September 24. Coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET, 10 a.m. PT, and 6 p.m. GMT for those looking to tune in from around the world.

How to watch the New England Patriots vs New York Jets from anywhere

How to stream the Patriots vs Jets in the US

If you're in the US and want to tune in and watch the New England Patriots at the New York Jets live, Hulu with Live TV is your best bet. The game is airing on CBS in the US, and Hulu with Live TV is the most affordable place to get it. You can sign up for just a month of access, but you'll want to remember to cancel it before the renewal date or else you'll be billed for a second one. Any other service with CBS in its line-up will also work, like Fubo. You can also subscribe to NFL+ or Paramount+ to watch along, which often has great deals like a full year of service for 50% off.

How to watch the New England Patriots vs New York Jets in the UK

In the UK, your best bet is to try and catch the event live by tuning in and watching it on NFL Game Pass, which is exclusively streaming on DAZN. That subscription will cost you £37.75 a month for the four months of the season, which works out to £151.00 in total. Some other services in the UK will have a scattering of the NFL games, but only DAZN will have every single one of the 355 matches scheduled for this season.