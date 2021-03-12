How to set a schedule for your Android phone’s Work Profile

Digital Wellbeing is an app that helps Android users reduce their smartphone usage, so they can focus better on work or just take a break from the digital world. Ever since its launch in 2018, the app has seen a slew of updates, and it seems that Google quietly rolled a new feature a few months ago. As we reported last September, Google was working on a new work profile scheduler that would help users automatically pause all work profile apps once they’re off the clock. This was likely added due to the COVID-19 pandemic forcing people worldwide to get accustomed to a work-from-home environment.

Although there was no formal announcement about the feature going live, users on Stack Exchange noticed that Google enabled the rumored work profile scheduling option in the Digital Wellbeing app. We don’t know exactly when it went live, but we can confirm it’s present in the latest version of the app. Having said that, Google’s support page on pausing your work profile hasn’t been updated on the scheduling bit.

How to schedule your work profile on Android:

If you have a work profile enabled on your Android smartphone, you can now pause it according to a set schedule. Simply head over to Settings > Digital Wellbeing and Parental Controls. Under the ‘Ways to disconnect’ section, you should see the ‘Work profile schedule’ setting. Tap on it to set your schedule and save it. Your new schedule should now be added to a list.

This feature should be available to all Android smartphones running the latest version of the Digital Wellbeing app. If you don’t see it, make sure you head over to the Google Play Store and check for updates.