Those of you who have been around in the PC hardware world for a few decades might remember the over-the-top branding of PC components, and sometimes even cringier marketing campaigns surrounding them. Well, things have changed a lot since then, but in many ways, they're still very much the same. Manufacturers still spend a lot of time coming up with product names that have a lot of fancy but empty words.

Perhaps they want to target kids and adolescents who are easily distracted by words like "extreme", "overclocked", "gaming", and more. If the intent is to draw the focus away from the specs and performance, and toward overhyped product names, packaging, and advertisements, then it's sadly working for a lot of consumers. In this article, I want to dive into six such branding terms that mean a whole lot of nothing.

6 7D/8D, supreme, or studio-grade audio

Ever bought a motherboard for its sound quality?

Who doesn't like surround sound on their headphones, speakers, and every other audio equipment? Do you also like it on your motherboard? Well, manufacturers probably want you to, when they slap words like 7D/8D audio or studio-grade sound on them. Unfortunately, these terms are as meaningless on motherboards as they are on headphones. Just like a cheap gaming headset can get nowhere close to 360° audio, fancy audio branding on motherboards doesn't magically make your audio experience better.

The audio signal coming from your motherboard will still carry interference from everything else inside the PC — the marginal differences between models will do nothing compared to the difference you'll see (or hear) by using an external DAC. Manufacturers need to differentiate their offerings from the competition, yes, but they often fall into the trap of overzealous marketing and meaningless jargon.

5 VR ready

Yes, but we aren't

Virtual reality gaming is a genuine consideration for many PC builders when picking the CPU and GPU of a new build. However, the motherboard is rarely a huge consideration when you're determining the VR capabilities of a PC. Still, you can easily find motherboard manufacturers branding their products with terms like "VR ready" to market them as high-end models when, in fact, you often see this practice on budget motherboards.

These terms are present only to bump up the price of the motherboard since I've never seen a "non-VR ready" motherboard from these companies. Every decent motherboard that came out in the last 4 to 5 years will be compatible with VR hardware, irrespective of the branding on the packaging. As long as it has enough USB ports with sufficient power delivery required by your VR headset, you'll be fine.

4 Military-grade protection

Oh boy!

This is one of the worst culprits out there. The most versatile of the meaningless branding terms is "military grade", something you can see featured on motherboards, laptops, storage drives, peripherals, and even power supplies. This supposedly means the materials used inside these components are of a much higher standard and quality than the competitor's products.

Often, this phrase is just gibberish and doesn't translate to anything tangible about the product being marketed. Your "military grade" motherboard or laptop isn't more durable or secure against threats than a competing model. An external SSD or mouse with "military grade" protection isn't immune to damage from drops and shocks. All you're getting from a "military grade" component is a higher price tag.

3 Ultra Durable or overclocking-ready

Ultra meaningless