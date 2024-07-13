Key Takeaways Mainstream gamers should be fine with a latest-gen 6-core chip, getting powerful gaming performance even with high-end GPUs.

Enthusiast gamers need not look at anything other than the Ryzen 7 7800X3D as long as gaming is their only concern.

Only professionals who need the absolute best productivity performance should go for chips like the 14900K or 7950X.

For casual or home office users, entry-level Intel chips or AMD APUs are more than sufficient.

The graphics card might be the star of your PC build, but you can never ignore the importance of the CPU. After all, your entire PC is more often than not built around the CPU — the platform, memory, and cooling depend on your CPU choice. For production-heavy systems, the CPU becomes even more important. This makes picking one of the best CPUs a non-negotiable factor when building a PC.

But, in a quest to build the most decked-out system they can, PC builders often go overboard with their CPU choice and end up spending more than they should. Some extra CPU horsepower won't hurt anyone, but if you don't need all that performance for your needs, you're just throwing money away that would be better spent on the GPU and other components of your build. Based on the kind of user you are, there are always smart choices you can make to avoid overspending on your CPU.

Mainstream gamers don't need overkill CPUs

Latest-gen 6-core chip is ideal

By mainstream gamers, I'm referring to the majority of users who build gaming PCs around the $1,000 budget. A mainstream gaming PC with an RTX 4060 or RX 7600 will be able to run any modern title at 1080p medium-high settings. To keep up with the GPU in such a build and provide enough raw performance for additional multitasking and occasional productivity workloads, a 6-core AMD or Intel chip is more than enough.

Both the Ryzen 5 7600 and Core i5 13400F can easily keep up with even an RTX 4070 Ti Super.

You can snag a Ryzen 5 7600 or a Core i5 13400F for less than $200 and expect a pretty powerful build at the $1,000 price point. You can even bump up the GPU to an RTX 4070 for a $150 premium, and still not worry about any CPU bottlenecking. Both the Ryzen 5 7600 and Core i5 13400F can easily keep up with even an RTX 4070 Ti Super.

Games have started to leverage more than 6 cores, but even at the $1500 budget range, you're not really losing out on gaming performance by picking a 6-core CPU.

Even enthusiast gamers don't need 8+ cores

AMD's Ryzen 7 7800X3D is still king