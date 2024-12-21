You have so many options when building a PC today. There are hundreds of PC cases and motherboards to choose from for the foundation, but they're not always fully compatible. I'm not talking about size and dimensions, but front-facing USB support. Motherboards are coming equipped with USB-C, USB-A 3, and USB-A 2 headers, offering plenty of connection points for an equally capable PC case. Many PC cases have a restricted front I/O setup, even within the premium segment. This isn't good if you're spending a good amount on the motherboard and are unable to fully utilize its available features. Here's why I'd like to see cases come with better front I/O.

5 Motherboards have the headers

I'm seeing more motherboards rock an array of USB 2 and USB 3 headers yet most PC cases will only come with two USB ports, four at best. Some minimalist designs restrict front-facing I/O to just one USB-A and one USB-C, like the outgoing NZXT H5 Flow from 2022. This was an excellent case let down by lackluster connectivity. Sure, you have countless ports on the rear of the system, but what if they're hard to reach? NZXT even makes a motherboard with two USB 3 headers. The NZXT N7 B650E can handle four front-facing USB-A 3 ports, as well as USB-A 2 and USB-C.

Installing the board inside my custom Mac Pro I've got four front-facing USB 3 ports to utilize.

4 It's more convenient

Connect your keyboard, mouse, and general peripherals to the rear of your PC. The front ports are for things you'll frequently remove and connect. Think flash drives, lighting, fans, external storage drives, and more. I've even looked at some of the whacky things you can plug into an available USB port. The more the merrier, allowing you to access the port without stretching around the rear or pulling the system out should it be located within a cabinet or under the desk in a confined space. Quickly connecting and disconnecting the device from the front is convenient.

3 No need for hubs

USB hubs are great for expanding a single port into countless connections but each of these new USB ports share the same bandwidth. By having more connections from the motherboard, we can take advantage of higher transfer rates across the board, allowing you to enjoy using external devices with better performance than you typically would with a USB hub. Some devices may require multiple USB ports, which could overwhelm the front I/O if you only have a few ports to work with. Having more ports without the use of hubs makes your PC more versatile.

2 It's great for hybrid work

Should you be one of the lucky ones who are allowed to either work from home completely or take advantage of a hybrid approach with the employer, you'll likely be using your PC for work and personal use, if they don't supply one. Here's where those front USB ports can become even more valuable by allowing you to hook up any necessary work devices to the PC without having them permanently attached to the rear or messing about with cabling before and after your shift. Connect the hardware on the front and you're good to go. Quickly remove everything when you're done.

1 Some motherboards have fewer USB ports

Not all motherboards have stellar rear I/O. Some motherboards may only have a few USB 3.x ports, maybe no USB 2.x ports, and a single USB-C or Thunderbolt port. That's okay if you only have a mouse and keyboard to attach to the PC, but what about speakers, webcam, lighting, gamepad, and headset? This is where the front I/O can come to the rescue by offering a few additional ways to connect hardware without resorting to a hub.

It doesn't cost much to add them

PC case manufacturers already have to cut out the front section for the I/O and produce a small PCB with the necessary ports, so why not just make two more holes and add two additional ports? This would also help the PC case remain relevant in the future if a motherboard upgrade is carried out and the new board has more internal headers. Additional USB-powered devices may be purchased too. It's always a good idea to have more than you need right now to avoid encountering a situation where you're falling short, especially with USB ports.