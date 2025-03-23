When it comes to PC building, experience teaches you a lot. The choices you made years ago can seem ludicrous today, irrespective of any budget or availability constraints that might have been at play. You might say it's water under the bridge, as my old PCs and components don't matter anymore, but I still regret a few of them to this day, thinking I could have done so much better, saved more money in the long term, and crafted better-looking rigs.

These PC component choices have to do with choosing a hard drive over an SSD, an entry-level GPU over something longer lasting, and a barebones budget case for a PC I built in 2017. Back then, I believed I had made the right choices, but looking back at them now, I think they should have been avoided.

3 A cheap case without a PSU shroud

Way to make your PC look ugly