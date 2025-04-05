I was 8 years old when we got our first "personal computer" — a Pentium 3 pre-built from HP known as "Brio". For around seven years, my brother and I squeezed all we could out of that PC, after which we finally convinced our parents to get us a custom PC. While that was the start of my ongoing tryst with PCs, it never reached a point where the younger me could fully experience the best that PC hardware had to offer, at least not until I was already in college.

The PCs I played on from the years 2000 to 2010 were devoid of discrete GPUs, flat-screen monitors, liquid cooling, gaming cabinets, or the best gaming CPUs. These parts were the ones I dreamed about in my childhood years. When I finally got to see them, I was already burdened with higher studies, so the eventual joy was bittersweet.

5 A fancy "gaming" chassis

These cases were kept out of the line of sight