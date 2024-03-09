Key Takeaways Used CPUs are safe to buy due to their durability and low failure rates over time compared to other components.

Used RAM modules are reliable with long warranties, but make sure to check compatibility and consider a physical inspection before purchasing.

Opt for used air coolers over liquid coolers for CPUs, as they are less likely to have damaged parts and offer a safer choice.

It's no secret that buying used PC components is a lucrative alternative to spending hundreds — if not thousands — on new and expensive parts for your powerful PC. Not only is it a good way to save a few bucks on your build, but it allows you to get your hands on parts that are usually out of stock and are hard to come by. Buying used PC parts, however, comes with its own set of caveats.

On top of finding a good deal, which you may have varying luck with, you also have to pay heed to the history of the components to know what condition they are in, and how long they can work properly. You can only do so much to avoid a dud, though, and there's always a likelihood of a few mishaps, especially in the case of some components that are more prone to failure over time with usage. I've had mixed experience dealing with used PC components over the years, and here are five parts I believe are safe to buy from the used market.

This list is only meant to advise you on what PC components are safe to buy from the used market. Please make sure you do your due diligence before buying a used part for your PC from any platform out there.

5 CPU

Less prone to failure with regular use

A processor is one of the most crucial components of a PC, but, thankfully, it's also among the safest used parts to buy for your rig. Used CPUs are generally considered safe because they're not as prone to failures as some other components with prolonged usage. CPUs are built to last for years, and you should be fine picking up a used CPU even if it's no longer covered under warranty.

Things to consider while buying a used CPU

Make sure the used CPU you are buying is compatible with your motherboard. It's not just about pairing, say, an Intel CPU with a compatible Intel motherboard, but you also look for compatible generation, chipset, and more.

Only buy the CPU that you know was well-maintained with adequate cooling, and wasn't heavily overclocked.

Physically inspect the CPU before purchasing it to ensure it doesn't have any bent pins (for PGA) or damaged connecting pads (for LGA) at the back.

4 RAM modules

Used memory modules, just like CPUs, are considered a safe bet. RAM sticks are quite robust, and it's pretty rare for them to go bad over time with prolonged use. Not to mention, you also get up to a decade-long warranty on memory modules, so they are way more reliable than something like, say, a storage drive, that are known to develop issues after a set number of write cycles, and have limited warranty. That being said, there are still some things to consider while buying used memory modules for your PC.

Things to consider while buying used RAM modules

Check the memory type (DDR4 or DDR5) and memory frequency to see if it's compatible with your platform and CPU.

Physically inspect RAM to ensure the contact pins look good and have no damage.

Consider installing the memory in your PC and using utilities like 'MemTest86' to check memory health.

3 CPU cooler

Safe to go with an air cooler than liquid coolers

If you are looking to buy a used CPU cooler for your processor, then consider picking up an air cooler over liquid coolers. I say that because air coolers don't have sophisticated parts like waterblocks, pipes, and radiators, that are more likely to get damaged. That means you don't have to worry about liquid leaks or pump failures when you go with an air cooler.

Things to consider while buying a used CPU air cooler

Physically inspect the air cooler to ensure the radiator or the fans themselves aren't damaged.

If possible, install the cooler and see if the fans hit the advertised speed, and that they don't make too much noise.

2 Graphics card

Insist on testing the GPU and avoid buying the ones used for mining

Used GPUs are selling like hot cakes on the market, and that's mostly due to the associated cost. Buying a used graphics card can save you up to $500 or more depending on the model you get, but you should only consider buying a used GPU if you know what you are getting into, as they come with a lot of unwanted strings attached. Unlike CPUs, which don't come with a heatsink and moving parts like fans, a graphics card comes with a lot of parts that can easily go bad if not taken care of. There's also the inherent fear of buying a graphics card that was used for cryptocurrency mining, which can significantly affect how well it can perform in the long run, especially if it wasn't underclocked or was operating at high temperatures in confined spaces. While I am not entirely opposed to the idea of buying used graphics cards, there are a few things I suggest paying attention to.

