When you are building a new PC, you'll probably decide your overall budget first, and then go around shopping for components (unless you have an endless budget). It makes sense, therefore, to optimize your gaming PC budget so that you don't end up with an imbalanced CPU and GPU combo, and more importantly, don't blow your budget on stuff that has a lesser impact on performance.

You probably know that the bulk of your gaming PC budget should be reserved for the CPU and GPU. However, it's easy to get swayed by high-end expensive motherboards, power supplies, cases, and coolers, and spend more on them than you need to. Specifically, there are 5 such components that you should not overspend on when building a gaming PC.

5 PC case

You can probably skip a premium case

The case is an important part of any build, and you shouldn't save too much money when buying a case. That said, many PC builders tend to adopt the "go big or go home" policy when choosing a case. This can quickly descend into splurging upwards of $150 or even $200 on one of the best PC cases. Even if you have a relatively generous budget of $1,500, a $200 or $300 case is a big chunk of change.

It dictates your PC's overall looks, component compatibility, and future upgradability. However, you can easily buy something for under $100 that does a great job in each of those departments.

Considering the number of budget PC cases which offer everything you could want — ample airflow, tons of connectivity, cable management features, great esthetics, RGB lighting — for your gaming PC, it's prudent not to waste precious money on features you'll never use. Even if you're a fan of the fish tank cases popularized by Lian Li and NZXT, you can choose from one of my favorite PC cases without blowing your budget wide open.

4 Case fans

You don't need LCDs or interlocking designs