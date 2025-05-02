Summary 8GB graphics cards are falling behind in the latest Steam hardware survey.

12GB cards are becoming more popular among PC gamers, according to the results.

Despite 8GB graphics cards dropping, 1080p remains the most popular resolution.

There's been plenty of discussion about VRAM capacity on modern graphics cards, as GPUs like the RTX 5060 Ti put a spotlight on the disconnect between the demands of modern PC games and the hardware on offer. Despite lacking capacity in most entry-level and midrange offerings, PC gamers have clearly gotten the memo about 8GB graphics cards. There's been a sharp decline in 8GB graphics cards in the Steam hardware survey, while higher-capacity GPUs have seen an uptick in adoption.

8GB graphics cards are falling out of favor

They've had issues for years