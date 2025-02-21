Summary GTA 5 on PC is getting a free upgrade from Rockstar on March 4

Well, I don't know how to break this to you without feeling old, but GTA 5 is reaching its 10th birthday on PC. It came a little late to the party, as the consoles got it a year or two before the PC, but it made the jump in the end. However, there are still some things that console gamers get that PC players don't yet have. Fortunately, Rockstar is changing that in a new update that brings some of the missing content over to PC.

Rockstar will upgrade GTA 5 for PC on March 4th

Source: Rockstar Games

As announced on the Rockstar website, GTA 5 for PC will get an update very soon:

On March 4, Grand Theft Auto V on PC is getting a free upgrade with sought-after features previously only available in the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of GTA Online — including all the latest vehicles and performance upgrades available at Hao’s Special Works, animal encounters, and access to purchase a GTA+ Membership — along with improved graphics options, faster loading times, and more.

And before you ask, yes, you're going to get all these upgrades for free.

The last bit is the most interesting, as it's giving a fresh revamp to a pretty old game. For instance, the game will now recognize if you're "using SSD and DirectStorage on supported devices and configurations" and will load faster if you are. The update also introduces support for AMD FSR1, FSR3, and NVIDIA DLSS 3, plus support for higher resolutions, framerates, and aspect ratios. And given how we're all sitting around waiting for GTA 6 to come out, the update is certainly a welcome one.