Yes, I know — it’s the age-old question that has had millions of people with thousands of varying answers. Are PCs better than consoles for gaming? The short answer that I might even give out is that it depends on your needs, budget, and yada yada. However, the long answer is the one you’re about to read.

When it comes to gaming, the question of needs has already been settled. Anyone interested in playing and enjoying a wide range of games will undoubtedly have a better experience on a PC, as this platform offers more options in numerous ways. There are some fantastic games set to release in 2025, but PC gamers will likely enjoy them more. Continue reading to discover why PC gaming is objectively superior to console gaming, and try not to let the pitchforks tire your arms.

8 The console war is over

Was it ever really a fight?