Following the launch of the Steam Deck a few years ago, PC gaming handhelds have taken off. There are a bunch of options from a variety of manufacturers, and it feels like more are announced each month. Just last year, we saw the Steam Deck OLED, Asus ROG Ally, and the Lenovo Legion Go debut to a lot of hype surrounding them. Gaming handhelds aren't perfect; Linux-based devices have compatibility issues and Windows-based devices have user-interface problems. But generally, they have been well-received by reviewers and buyers alike.

There's just one problem. Anyone trying to play multiplayer games on their PC gaming handheld will find themselves at a competitive disadvantage to their peers. That's because competitive matchmaking is broken, and it has been for a while now. As gaming handhelds get better, matchmaking needs to improve with it.

How competitive matchmaking works

Players are often sorted by platform, rather than input device

Many of the best multiplayer games use different methods for competitive matchmaking, and have a slightly different "formula." It's usually a combination of skill-based and platform-based matchmaking. Skill-based matchmaking is quite simple to understand, as it simply sorts players based on how good they are at a given game. For example, a player with thousands of eliminations and wins in a battle-royale game should not be placed in a lobby with a bunch of new players. It just isn't competitive and, as a result, isn't any fun. Game developers want players to be matched with others of similar skill levels, so that they enjoy their experience and keep playing.

However, another common part of competitive matchmaking is a user's platform. Console players are usually sorted together, since these players usually have lesser hardware than PC gamers and use a controller as an input device. Similarly, PC gamers are often sorted together since they typically use the more precise mouse and keyboard as an input device. This is a good idea, in theory, though it begins to get complicated when you uncover the nuances. Cross-platform games will sort players in a group based on the highest platform level, so console players in a party with PC players will face PC opponents. It's also possible to use a mouse and keyboard with some consoles, or a controller with a PC.

Why this is a problem for PC handheld users

Controller players are dropped into lobbies with mouse-and-keyboard players



Sorting players by skill level and platform, rather than input device, poses a problem for players using a PC gaming handheld. Devices like the ROG Ally or Lenovo Legion Go are a complete gaming PC under-the-hood, and most games recognize these devices as such. Games don't take into consideration that players are using the built-in controller on the ROG Ally to play, and assume the handhelds are a full gaming PC.

This is a significant problem, because playing on a gaming handheld is already a competitive disadvantage. These devices have screens that are way smaller than a gaming monitor or TV, and processing power more similar to a laptop than a great gaming PC build. The end result is that PC gaming handheld players, while using a controller, will face mouse-and-keyboard users playing on powerful gaming PCs.

Whether you're a casual gamer or love competitive gaming, you'll still notice the uphill battle that comes with using a controller against mouse-and-keyboard players. That's evidenced by the numerous amounts of requests for input-based matchmaking on the forums for all sorts of games. Simply searching the term input-based matchmaking on Google will bring up a ton of requests, with Call of Duty and Sea of Thieves at the top of the lists.

The challenges of input-based matchmaking

The solution is harder than you think, and cheaters are the reason why

Input-based matchmaking is often brought up as a solution to the modern issues with competitive matchmaking. Some games use it for matchmaking today, like Fortnite, which puts console mouse-and-keyboard users in matches with mouse-and-keyboard PC gamers. Essentially, the idea behind input-based matchmaking is to sort players by their input device rather than their platform. This makes sense, because using a controller or mouse-and-keyboard has more of an effect on accuracy and competitiveness than using one platform over another.

However, it isn't as simple as it seems. Games usually provide some level of aim assistance to controller users, since it's harder to control gameplay with a joystick than a mouse. Some PC users try to trick games into thinking they have a controller connected in an attempt to use aimbot and mouse-and-keyboard input simultaneously. This is also known as cheating, but it happens. And while competitive matchmaking today might have some disadvantages, a world where many mouse-and-keyboard users had access to aim assistance would be much worse.

Where do we go from here?

All this is to say that competitive matchmaking clearly has a problem, and it's hurting PC gaming handhelds, but there's no easy solution here. Using a controller over mouse-and-keyboard is a choice when using a desktop PC or a gaming laptop. However, on a gaming handheld, it's the default. Starting off at a competitive disadvantage in a game is never fun, and it makes using a gaming handheld for multiplayer games challenging. As gaming handhelds become more mainstream, the calls for competitive matchmaking to improve will only intensify.

Though the current state of competitive matchmaking hurts PC gaming handhelds, there's nothing that OEMs can do to fix it. That burden lies with game developers, who may or may not have the incentive to research and develop new solutions. However, the issue has been building for some time, and eventually will need to be addressed with a new solution.