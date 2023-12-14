Key Takeaways In 2024, PC gaming will likely continue to become more demanding, pushing the limits of CPUs and GPUs.

It might be worth investing in an 8-core CPU for improved performance and future-proofing, especially at premium budgets.

For the absolute best 1440p or 4K gaming without spending a ton on the RTX 4090, you'll need GPUs like the RTX 4080 or RX 7900 XT.

Going AM5 will make more sense if you're eyeing a new build, but you should stick with PCIe 4.0 storage for now.

2023 has been quite a year for desktop PC gaming. AMD's AM5 platform saw increased adoption, Nvidia's RTX 4000 series added more high-end cards, and Intel came out with its "new" 14th Gen processors. However, we also got more games that required extremely demanding hardware. Alan Wake 2 is perhaps the game that comes to your mind, next to Starfield and Hogwarts Legacy, but even the impact of Cyberpunk 2077's path tracing on high-end GPUs shows us where PC gaming might be headed in 2024.

Nvidia and AMD aren't new to GPUs, so this is an opportune time to reassess the PC hardware market and look at the kind of components you'll need if you want to experience the bleeding edge of PC gaming in the coming year.

1 6-core vs 8-core CPUs for new builders

Do you really need eight cores for gaming?

PC games have long been content with six CPU cores. After all, the best CPUs for gaming are often 6-core chips from Intel and AMD. Even when there are outliers that are heavily CPU-dependent, your GPU is often able to pick up the slack. However, since many AAA titles are demanding more and more of the CPU, it's worth considering the benefits of 8-core chips. Benchmarks will show that you have, on average, only around 10% more FPS to gain by going from a 6-core to an 8-core CPU if the GPU is constant. Will this remain the case in 2024?

PC gaming has taken a firm step toward chasing next-gen visuals and PC-melting performance. This will likely continue into 2024 and beyond as developers, publishers, and even hardware manufacturers all chase the next Cyberpunk 2077.

While this will affect your GPU choice the most, it begs the question of whether, as a new builder, you should opt for an 8-core CPU. For the first quarter of the year, at least, you won't see any new CPUs enter the market, so you'll have to choose from AMD and Intel's current offerings. If you have the budget to build a premium gaming PC next year, you can definitely consider an 8-core CPU to improve your 1% low FPS. You can even benefit from faster game installations and better streaming performance.

Considering you'll probably be spending upwards of $1,500 (at least) chasing after maxed-out gaming performance, it's fair to go from, say, a Ryzen 5 7600X to a Ryzen 7 7700X for around $60 more. You can also consider the Intel Core i5-13700K or Core i7-14700K for the best all-around chips. You don't upgrade your CPU too often, so being prepared for any future contingencies is recommended, especially at such high-end budgets.

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X $320 $399 Save $79 AMD's Ryzen 7 7700X is one of the most compelling 8-core processors on the market, not just due to its performance but also the platform longevity it offers. At a significantly lower asking price than its competing chips, the 7700X is, hands down, one of the best gaming CPUs you can buy. $400 at Best Buy $320 at Amazon $327 at Newegg

2 Which GPU is worth the price?

To RTX or not to RTX

Close

Unfortunately, 2023 wasn't a particularly solid year for PC gamers as far as GPUs go. Both Nvidia and AMD have focused on top-dollar SKUs, more or less abandoning the mid-range and budget segments. And while this discussion revolves around high-end gaming, even flagship products are failing to justify their prices. You'll often find value-for-money GPUs populating the best GPU lists, as high-end parts offer a worse return for your investment than ever.

If you need to choose a GPU worthy of running 2024's games at the maximum settings and up to 100FPS, you'll have to shell out the big bucks.

But, as things stand, if you need to choose a GPU worthy of running 2024's games at the maximum settings and up to 100FPS, you'll have to shell out the big bucks. The GeForce RTX 4090 remains the top dog, albeit at abysmal prices and even worse availability. The RTX 4080 is more palatable at around $1,100-$1,200, packing 20% less performance than Nvidia's flagship at less than half the price (based on market prices at the time of this writing).

On the AMD side, you'll have to give up on your RTX fantasies, if any, even with the Radeon RX 7900 XTX. You'll at least get a GPU for under $1,000, though, and an RX 7900 XT will cost you around $800-$850. Sure, you'll have to lose out on some eye candy in the latest titles, but these GPUs are no joke when it comes to high-end 4K gaming.

ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 4080 16GB Trinity OC The GeForce RTX 4080 Trinity OC is a great enthusiast 4K gaming graphics card to pair with your 8-core CPU. This Zotac card looks as great as it performs. It also runs cool and silent during the most intense gaming sessions. $1200 at Amazon $1200 at Newegg

3 Platform considerations, memory, and storage

DDR5, PCIe 5, and all that jazz

Close

If you're building a new gaming PC in 2024, it makes a lot of sense to go with AM5. Intel's 13th and 14th-generation processors are the last CPUs to support the outgoing LGA 1700 socket, so AMD will offer you far more upgradability without needing a new motherboard. The best AM5 motherboards have become quite attractive of late, and you can get one for around $200. The DDR4 vs. DDR5 debate is less relevant now as prices of DDR5 motherboards and RAM have fallen considerably, and for a new build, you're better off staying away from DDR4.

A 32GB (16GB x 2) DDR5 memory kit rated at 6000MT/s or more can be had for not more than $100-$110. You can even get impressive latencies like CL32 and CL30 at these prices, along with RGB designs.

There's still not a lot you can gain from expensive PCIe 5.0 SSDs.

When it comes to SSDs, there's still not a lot you can gain from expensive PCIe 5.0 SSDs vs PCIe 4.0. Excluding cases where you're building an enthusiast gaming PC and want nothing but the fastest components, most of us won't feel any difference by choosing one of the best gaming SSDs and staying with PCIe 4.0.

ADATA XPG Lancer DDR5 RAM $110 $140 Save $30 Adata's XPG Lancer DDR5 memory kits offer a deadly combination of performance, looks, and affordability. Coming in both black and white designs, the 6000MT/s and 6400MT/s kits are your best bet for high-performance gaming. $110 at Amazon $110 at Newegg

WD Black SN850X PCIe 4.0 SSD $80 $130 Save $50 The WD Black SN850X is one of the fastest PCIe 4.0 SSDs, and makes for a premium gaming SSD, not in the least due to its thermal performance. Both its 1TB and 2TB variants are competitively priced and offer second-to-none gaming performance. $85 at Amazon $80 at Best Buy $85 at Newegg

4 Everything else you need

Cooling, power, and a case for it all

We've covered the kind of CPU, GPU, memory, and storage performance you need for a high-end 2024 gaming build, but you'll also need capable cooling hardware, an adequate and reliable power supply, and a premium case. Seeing the behavior of AMD's AM5 chips under stress, you're better off going with a 360mm AIO, if you don't like seeing high CPU temperatures. Besides, the best AIO liquid coolers will also give you lower noise and better aesthetics in general.

Graphics cards such as the RTX 4080 models require a lot of power and reliable units to accommodate any power spikes. A quality 850W or 1000W unit is perfect for pairing with the kind of hardware we discussed above. The best power supplies will even offer you the latest standards (PCIe 5.0 and ATX 3.0) along with fully modular designs and 80+ Gold efficiency.

Lian Li O11 Vision

Lastly, choosing from among the best PC cases will largely depend on your budget and any potential themes you have in mind. The popular options from Lian Li, NZXT, Hyte, or Corsair will work for most gaming builds. Make your decision based on the number of radiators and fans you plan to install, and any vertical mounting requirements you have. The airflow will be mostly the same among all premium gaming-focused cases.

DeepCool LS720 SE Liquid Cooler White DeepCool's LS720 SE liquid cooler is one of the best-value AIOs you can buy for your gaming build. It delivers on cooling performance as well as looks, comes in both black and white options, and doesn't cost a bomb. $106 at Amazon $110 at Newegg

MSI MPG A1000G $170 $200 Save $30 The MPG A1000G from MSI is one of the best PSUs from the latest ATX 3.0 models on the market. You get 1000W of 80+ Gold power, a 12VHPWR connector for your Nvidia GPU, and premium materials and design. $170 at Newegg $170 at Amazon

High-end PC gaming is still a niche

As much as we all love to debate about the kind of hardware needed for the absolute best PC gaming experience, the majority of us don't need such components. Even for 1440p gaming, you can build a great gaming PC with an RTX 4070 or RX 7800 XT. That said, if you plan to spend upwards of $2,000 or even $2,500 on a gaming PC in 2024, you'll care a lot more about high-end parts and picking the best. Hence, I've tried to assess the current market and suggest the most ideal parts for a premium/enthusiast rig so you're prepared for what 2024 throws at us.