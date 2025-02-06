If you're looking to get into PC gaming but aren't sure how to, you're not alone. There's a lot of information out there, and it's hard to tell what's real and what isn't, especially if you've heard things that aren't necessarily true. These are some of the biggest myths when it comes to PC gaming, so that you can have a better idea when it comes to building your PC of what you need to care about.

5 PC gaming is too expensive

It doesn't have to be

PC gaming rigs can look intimidating, complete with flashy lights and towering cases. Add to that the ever-evolving hardware market, and it’s easy to assume you need to spend thousands of dollars to get started. The reality is significantly different.

For starters, entry-level gaming PCs or even gaming laptops can be surprisingly affordable. You don’t need a top-of-the-line graphics card to play many of today’s most popular titles (think indie games, esports titles, or optimized AAA games). You can even start with a modest build and upgrade parts over time as your budget allows, spreading out costs over years instead of paying all at once.

For the cost of a PlayStation 5 Pro, you can build a pretty powerful gaming PC. The beauty of it is you're not locked in and can upgrade over time, and you can also play older titles, too. Even better, games on PC can be significantly cheaper, especially when it comes to Steam sales. That means you'll actually save money in the long run.

4 You need powerful hardware to enjoy PC games

Plenty of games run on lower-tier hardware

Source: Sydney Louw Butler / XDA

Many PC gaming enthusiasts love discussing their benchmark scores and talking about the newest graphics cards. This focus on “max settings” can make it seem like anything less than a powerhouse PC isn’t worth having. That's far from the case though, and in fact, your GPU might not even be the bottleneck you think it is.

Most modern games come with scalable graphics settings, allowing you to choose performance over ultra graphics. Even integrated graphics can handle many popular esports titles like League of Legends or Counter-Strike 2. In fact, you could play Cyberpunk: 2077 on the Steam Deck preset and have an enjoyable experience on a low-spec PC.

It all comes down to personal preference, as some gamers prioritize a smooth 60+ FPS over high-resolution textures, making mid-range or even budget systems perfectly viable.

3 PC gaming is too complicated for beginners

A combination of prebuilt PCs and good software makes this no longer the case