Like any industry that's been around as long as the gaming industry has, games have had their share of scandals and controversies. There have been things that went horribly wrong, some that are still going badly, but there's so much happening in gaming (and the rest of the world) that it wouldn't be surprising if you forgot about them. But it's good to remember the scandals and the controversies, if only to be better equipped when history inevitably repeats itself.

7 Batman: Arkham Knight's PC launch

This one definitely didn't make you feel like Batman