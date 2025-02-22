Tell me if you agree with me on this — not so long ago, we were hopeful for every new PC hardware launch, expecting the next big thing, but today, both consumers and media outlets have given up all hope. Nearly every new CPU or GPU review is summed up in five words — "slightly better, not worth upgrading." When no one really wants to upgrade, manufacturers have stopped caring, and the community is more lukewarm than ever, what's there to look forward to?

And I'm not just lamenting the death of Moore's Law here. Even the creativity in custom PC building seems to be lost to time. Plus, just like the gaming industry, PC components are coming out broken, and the nonsensical prices have made PC upgrades inaccessible to most consumers. It might not be hyperbole to say that PC hardware is more boring than ever before.

6 Manual overclocking is history

Hardware tweaking is non-existent

It's probably not news to you that overclocking the CPU or GPU isn't something most users do, or even think of these days. When overclocking used to yield massive gains, it was worth spending hours painstakingly tuning the frequency and voltage of the CPU or GPU. The sense of achievement after successfully extracting 10-15% more performance without sacrificing system stability was unparalleled.

Today, overclocking your CPU isn't worth the trouble, since manufacturers are already tuning processors to run near their maximum potential. Even for graphics cards, there's barely a 5% performance improvement to be had (in the best-case scenarios) at the cost of heightened GPU temps and potentially more noise. The cooling requirements of modern CPUs are already insane; raising temps further by overclocking for little gain doesn't make sense.

The decline of overclocking, and PC tweaking, in general, has taken something away from the PC experience. Using modern hardware at its maximum potential might be more convenient now, but automated boosting features like Precision Boost Overdrive (PBO) can never match the challenge and fun of manual overclocking.

5 Custom liquid cooling is a dying art

The benefits are slim