Key Takeaways Budget GPUs are not what they used to be - performance compromises have become the norm in the past five years.

White-themed components come at a premium cost, making an all-white build significantly more expensive than a regular one.

AMD has some catching up to do with ray tracing performance, with high expectations for significant improvements in 2024 with the RX 8000 cards.

If you've been a PC builder for some time now, you doubtless have observed some things about PC components that slowly became facts over time. You know, the type of things that we consider axioms when building a new PC. Some of these PC building "truths" were never intended to be that way, while others are just symptomatic of the larger issues plaguing the PC hardware industry.

Having been part of this community for over 20 years now, I've seen the "good old days" when some of these unfortunate realities didn't exist. So, with a tinge of sorrow and tons of disappointment, I decided to cover five such PC building facts that refuse to change.

5 The budget GPU compromises

You lose a lot more than you save

Close

There used to be a time when the budget GPU category was considered worthwhile by the GPU manufacturers. Just like the high-end and mid-range segments, the budget segment also saw some quite decent, and often, above-average products. But, if you need to track down the last good budget GPU launch, you need to go back at least 5 years to the GTX 1660 Super, which proved to be a solid 1080p and more than decent 1440p card at only around $200.

But, in the last five years, the story with budget graphics cards has slowly but surely descended to a flurry of compromises. You have to make do with poor performance in everything but the lightest titles and competitive esports games, let go of any fancy features like ray tracing and frame generation, and start thinking about an upgrade after your card isn't even a year old.

There are some compelling reasons to buy high-end cards over budget options that are centered around superior gaming experience, longevity, and sufficient VRAM, but that still doesn't justify the state of budget GPUs for the last five years. Today, you need to spend at least $400 to experience the latest games in some capacity, especially since ray tracing has become more common than ever.

4 The lack of affordable white-themed components

A pretty premium for pretty parts