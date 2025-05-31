PC hardware trends are like subatomic particles — some stay forever, while others come into existence for a moment before fizzling out. Sadly, some unnecessary trends manage to stick around for a while, inserting their hooks into the user psyche. No one really asked for these trends in the first place; manufacturers birthed them to extract more money from the PC building population. From flashy screens and cheap motherboards to proprietary connectors and overheating SSDs, some PC hardware trends should be sent back into the void.

Related 5 PC hardware trends we desperately need in 2025 and beyond These things need to happen to make gaming PCs great again

6 LCDs on basically everything

Stop it while there's still time