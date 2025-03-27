It goes without saying that the PC hardware industry is going through a rough patch. Besides the ongoing GPU supply and pricing crisis that has dominated most of the headlines, we've also had to deal with middling generational gains, unfinished products making their way to customers, and a lack of options for budget buyers. Even components that came out years ago haven't dropped in price as much as they should have, making PC building unappealing for the average consumer.

If we want to make gaming PCs exciting again, the following wishlist needs to become a reality. Instead of grappling with unsustainable prices, disappointing performance uplift, and non-existent supply, PC builders deserve to worry about build ideas and budget optimization.

5 Better testing and accountability before launch

Defective PC components need to go away