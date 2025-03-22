The PC hardware industry moves fast, but, as consumers, many of us believed in a few constants till a few years ago — Nvidia makes the best GPUs, AMD is always playing catch-up, and Intel CPUs are the best for gaming. The last 5 years, however, have turned the PC hardware landscape upside down. The seemingly unchangeable truths of the industry crumbled in the face of innovation, perseverance, and hubris.

Slowly but surely, Nvidia GPUs have become uninteresting for the value buyer, and AMD's RDNA GPUs have finally matured. Intel's domination of consumer CPUs might have ended unceremoniously, but its discrete GPUs have made a comeback that surprised everyone. More competition benefits everyone, and it's time consumers relearn the rules of the revamped PC hardware space.

5 Nvidia has become the worst option

Reserved for the rich and the elite