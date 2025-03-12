As a PC enthusiast, you probably get the itch to tweak or optimize your PC every once in a while. Whether it's about higher clock speeds, lower temperatures, or more FPS, the work is never really over. In this race to outperform yourself, you might inadvertently find yourself believing several myths or lies about PC hardware tweaking that are only holding you back from achieving a more performant, stable, and cooler machine.

Many of these lies might just be wishful thinking that you cling to because it's easier to stick to the familiar than venture into the unknown. Let's address 5 such myths surrounding overclocking, undervolting, CPU cooling, and motherboard VRMs.

5 Passing a stress test means a stable overclock

If only it were that easy