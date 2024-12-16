After using Windows for more than a decade, I switched to a Mac five years ago. As a result, my good 'ol gaming PC didn't get any attention for several months. One fine day, though, I decided to hit the power button to play some PC VR games on my Quest 2. I waited for a few seconds, since I remember my PC taking longer to boot than my Mac. But, I didn't see anything on my monitor.

I held down the power button to force restart, disconnected and reconnected the power supply, and even tried a different HDMI port for the monitor — but to no avail. That's when I realized I should have powered my PC on frequently to check if everything was in order. But since I didn't, I assumed there would be several people like me out there who have a PC that has been lying around for a while. You may not have turned it on because you have an alternate computer, or you may have left it idle while traveling. Regardless of the reason, here's what you can do if your PC isn't turning on when you try to boot it after a while.

8 Check the power source

Keep it plugged in

The most basic requirement for your PC to turn on is a working power source. The PSU inside your PC needs to be connected to a power outlet in order to power the PC. So, ensure the power cable is connected to the PSU properly on one end and inserted into a wall outlet on the other. Also, verify that the switch next to the socket has been turned on and that the socket is working as expected. You can do so by temporarily connecting a smartphone charger or any other device.

If you're using an extension board, smart plug, or spike guard, check if it is working by inserting it into a different wall outlet. Some smart plugs may need to be turned on via the accompanying app, so ensure you do that. Alternatively, get rid of any attachments and connect the plug directly to the wall outlet. If there's still no sign of power, i.e. no LED lights up inside the cabinet or the fans don't turn on, your PSU may be at fault.

7 Disconnect and reconnect the monitor

Try a different port

I use a monitor with two input sources. One HDMI port is used to connect to my MacBook Pro, while the other one has a cable that plugs into my PC. It's also worth mentioning that I have a standing desk and my PC rests on the floor. So, every time I raise the table, the HDMI cable extends upwards. Because of this repeated motion, the cable connecting my PC to the monitor had automatically disconnected. But, since I hadn't turned on my PC in weeks and the Mac's connection was intact, I didn't realize it.

So, if your PC turns on when you power it on, but you don't see anything on your monitor, the first thing to do is check the connection via HDMI or DisplayPort. If the connection is intact, it's a good idea to plug the connector out, clean it and the port, and then plug it back in. This clears any debris preventing a connection.

If your CPU has integrated graphics, try plugging the display cable into the corresponding port on the motherboard instead of the GPU. This way, if your GPU is malfunctioning, you can still boot into the computer.

6 Clean up the case

Blow some air

Turn on your PC only to realize that the fans aren't spinning properly? It's possible that dust has accumulated over the fan blades and motor, preventing it from providing enough cooling. This may result in irregular behavior of your PC. The best solution to this problem is to open up the PC's case and blow some air into it. While you're at it, you can clean the fan blades using a piece of cloth.

I live in India where the environment is always dusty. So, cleaning my PC is almost a monthly affair, or I might have to deal with issues regularly. Apart from being dusty, the region I live in is also tropical, so the temperatures are generally on the higher side throughout the year. As a result, your CPU may run hotter than usual, and the thermal paste on your CPU may completely dry up. So, while cleaning the internals of the PC, check the level and consistency of thermal paste from time to time and reapply it if required to ensure the CPU runs at optimal temperatures.

5 Remove and reinsert the RAM sticks

Switch the slots

Twice in two years, I have experienced my PC not turning on when I tried booting it after a while. The first time was an issue with the monitor connection, as I mentioned above. As for the subsequent instance — it was the RAM sticks that were at fault. I'm not sure what went wrong, but this is how I figured out the RAM were the culprits.

I have two sticks of 8GB each, split across two channels. I unplugged both sticks, blew some air into the connectors, and then plugged a single stick back in. To my surprise, my PC booted into Windows without any issues. But, when I inserted the other stick too, I started running into a constant BSOD, or my PC just wouldn't post. That's when I realized one of my RAM sticks had stopped working. If you face the same issue, try switching up the slots to see if luck favors you and it works. If not, you might have to splurge on new RAM for your machine.

4 Ensure the storage drive is properly connected

Is the SSD in place?

Have you checked your RAM modules? It's now time to shift your attention to storage. If interchanging the RAM sticks didn't magically fix your PC, check if your SSD or HDD is inserted or connected properly. Mechanical drives are notorious for failing with time. So, if you see a BSOD or you hear a weird buzzing sound from your hard drive, it's possible that your HDD may have reached the end of its life.

In that case, it's time to switch to an SSD. SSDs are much more reliable and have gotten quite affordable in recent times. If your boot drive has conked off, you may need to set up an SSD as a boot drive to enter Windows.

3 Check the GPU connectors

Align the pins

The GPU is what enables the display output on your PC — if you have a CPU like mine without integrated graphics. So, if the GPU isn't properly connected to the motherboard, you will not get any display output on the monitor. Detach the cables connecting the GPU to the motherboard, blow some air into the connectors, and then connect them back. Sometimes, a simple solution like this can fix the issue in no time.

2 Verify BIOS settings

Reset to default settings

If you changed your PC's BIOS and then forgot about it, you may run into booting issues. For example, you may have overclocked your CPU, changed the boot sequence, or tweaked a setting that is interfering with the boot up process. In case you replaced an internal drive, you may need to change the boot drive from within the BIOS, without which your PC may think there's no OS installed.

You can address all of these concerns by booting into your PC's BIOS. Generally, hitting the F2 key repeatedly while your PC is booting takes you to the BIOS. Change the relevant boot drive if you got a new SSD. If you didn't voluntarily make any changes, try resetting the BIOS to default settings. This will set everything to stock values and your PC should now boot into Windows.

1 Use System Restore

The last resort

One of the best features on Windows related to protecting your data is System Restore. You can create System Restore points, which you can restore your PC to a working state in case you mess things up. Windows updates are notorious for creating issues, especially if you're running an Insider build. Due to this, it's always advisable to create a restore point regularly.

If you've created a restore point previously, you can restore your PC by heading to the Troubleshooting options Windows throws on your screen when your PC cannot boot. In case you haven't created a restore point, you can also try uninstalling the latest update from the same Troubleshooting menu. An update that you probably installed a while back messed things up. Thankfully, the damage is reversible.

Bring your PC back to life

It's not uncommon for your PC to randomly stop booting or posting when you turn it on after a while. It could happen due to a multitude of reasons, ranging from something as paltry as dust to malfunctioning RAM or storage drive. A little bit of patience and some basic testing can go a long way in diagnosing the problem and resurrecting your PC.