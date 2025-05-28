My first experience with PCs was an HP pre-built that my parents bought back in 2000. When the Pentium 3 machine was too old, I built my first custom PC in 2007 with a Core 2 Duo chip. Since then, I've built multiple PCs for myself, friends, and family, but some of the earliest builds were far from my best. Seeing the kind of components I picked and used for years, you'd question my sanity when configuring these machines.

However, I didn't always care about airflow, build quality, or reliability, nor did I have generous budgets when picking parts for some of my earliest builds. Looking back, these choices make me cringe, but at the time, it all seemed perfectly fine.