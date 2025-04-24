Unlike a decade ago, it's much easier to find authentic reviews, benchmarks, and advice on PC hardware. Still, some performance myths refuse to die, whether due to questionable forum posts or misinformation repeated in YouTube comments. Some users stick to long-held beliefs while others refuse to change their opinions in the face of overwhelming evidence. I've picked seven such PC performance myths that are still far too common in the community. You might be surprised to know that you believe in some of them yourself.

Related 5 PC gaming myths you might still believe (and shouldn't) When it comes to PC gaming, there are a lot of myths out there that might have deterred you.

7 High CPU temperature equals overheating

Your temps are probably normal