As technology keeps evolving, trends tend to come and go from the industry. For a few years, we'll get something that we think we can't live without, until it's replaced by the next big thing.

But sometimes, trends that used to be a staple of technology live on in our memories for far longer than they last in real life. And for me, there are definitely a few things that I miss from previous years and eras of computers, and especially premium laptops. So let's take a look at some of them.

Meaningful performance improvements

On desktop, at least

Most of this article will focus on laptops, so I'll start by getting something that's a bit more desktop focused out of the way. For the past couple of years, it's felt like things have been progressing at a somewhat glacial pace. On the CPU side, AMD has been making good progress, but mostly with its recent X3D chips such as the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, while the latest generation of standard Ryzen processors is somewhat unimpressive. And Intel has been a trainwreck for the past couple of generations.

Meanwhile, on the GPU side, it's been a total slog. Nvidia came out with the RTX 40 series that's almost identical to its predecessors, with most performance improvements being attributed to the addition of frame generation, and no meaningful improvement to raster performance. Plus, some cards just made weird cutbacks compared to previous models. And with Nvidia resting on its laurels, it feels like AMD also hasn't built super compelling products this generation.

Meanwhile, things like DDR5 RAM and PCIe 5.0 SSDs are big upgrades on paper, but it matters so little to most users that it's hard to be excited. I miss seeing these big improvements you can easily observe in daily use.

Thankfully, laptops have been pretty exciting this year with the Qualcomm Snapdragon X series, Intel Lunar Lake, and AMD Ryzen AI 300. Hopefully desktops will get some more fun stuff soon.

Actually decent I/O

Why are premium laptops so stingy?

What it means to be a premium product seems to have shifted very significantly in the last few years. Whereas having a lot of ports used to be a good thing, it seems like the industry has more and more favored thin and light designs, which is often used as an excuse to have a limited port selection.

Laptops like the Dell XPS 13 are especially egregious, with just two USB-C ports and nothing else. But even competitors like the HP OmniBook Ultra or the Lenovo Yoga 9i could definitely do with a bit more ports. The same could be said for the MacBook Air .

All of these laptops have started going down the path of expecting users to buy dongles or only have wireless Bluetooth accessories, which is very frustrating. Most monitors don't have a USB-C input. Most wired accessories don't come with USB-C to USB-C cables. Yet all these laptops and even some desktops like the Mac Mini are all-in on USB-C, so dongles are almost mandatory if you want to use wired accessories. And even if they did come with USB-C, so many laptops just have so few ports now. If we're making USB-C the future, then those ports need to be more plentiful.

And yes, wireless is more convenient for some people, but wired accessories can last so much longer because they don't have batteries to worry about. And Bluetooth can be a piece of work on some platforms, including Windows. I want laptops with more ports, and if we're going to keep pushing for USB-C, I hope that push extends to accessory makers too so we don't have to think twice about what we're buying.

Repairable and upgradeable designs

Things keep getting more locked down