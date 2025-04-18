Over the past two decades, I have built multiple PCs, making the most of the budgets and knowledge that I had at the time. From a Pentium 3 pre-built in 2000 to a Core 2 Duo PC with no GPU in 2007, and a Ryzen 5 1600 system in 2017 to a Ryzen 7 5700X rig in 2022, I've gone through quite a lot of PC upgrades. Not all of these were sound decisions (in hindsight, of course).

Looking back, I can see how I should have considered long-term value instead of short-term savings, and made better decisions when pairing the CPU and GPU on not one, but two of my builds. Sometimes, I was limited by prohibitive prices, while unfortunate timing played spoilsport on other occasions. Anyway, here are the five PC upgrades I still regret.

5 Buying a 250GB SATA SSD

Jumping the gun

The Ryzen 5 1600 PC I built in 2017 didn't have an SSD — they were still expensive, and I chose to go with a traditional hard drive. A year or so later, I couldn't wait any longer, and decided to buy whichever SSD I could afford. This was the Samsung 860 EVO 250GB, a SATA SSD that cost me $60 at the time. The impact on system responsiveness and load times was amazing, but I still regretted the decision.

The thing is, a few months later, I bought a 1TB WD Blue NVMe SSD for around $100. The 250GB capacity of the SATA SSD was obviously limiting, and I was using the hard drive to store most of my games. After getting used to SSD speeds, I wanted to expand my storage with another SSD, and bought the 1TB NVMe drive at a somewhat reasonable price. If I had just waited a bit instead of buying a 250GB SSD, I could have saved money overall, and maybe even bought a 2TB SSD instead of a 1TB drive.