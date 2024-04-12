Key Takeaways PC gaming handhelds offer superior performance and display quality, but feature larger footprints and higher price tags as a result.

You can use a PC gaming handheld more flexibly, since they have more upgrade options and versatility than Android handhelds.

Android gaming handhelds excel in ease of use, portability, battery life, and emulation capabilities.

If you want to play games on the go, you have a few options. Of course, there are the mainstream choices, like the Nintendo Switch or smartphone gaming with a mobile controller. Then you have PC gaming handhelds, like the Steam Deck or Asus ROG Ally, which offer unmatched performance and flexibility in the handheld form factor. However, most people have forgotten about Android gaming handhelds. They won't impress you on the spec sheet, and some might think they are obsolete in an era where smartphones are more powerful than ever and PC gaming handhelds are flourishing. When comparing the actual gaming experience, though, PC and Android gaming handhelds are more similar than you might think.

I've used an ROG Ally for months and the Retroid Pocket 4 Pro for about two weeks, and both get the job done as a gaming handheld. Somehow, two devices that are so different manage to meet the same need extremely well. People who want a gaming handheld shouldn't automatically default to one of the best PC gaming handhelds or a console. Android handhelds deserve a fair shot, too. After using a PC gaming handheld and an Android gaming handheld for hours of gameplay, here's what I learned about how the two device types stack up against each other.

Why a PC gaming handheld is better

They have more powerful components and beautiful displays

When it comes down to performance, PC gaming handhelds are the easy winners. These devices are called PC gaming handhelds because they are essentially gaming laptops crammed into the handheld form factor. They either run Windows, such as the ROG Ally or the Lenovo Legion Go, or Linux, like the Steam Deck. But for all intents and purposes, these handhelds are PCs. The most powerful gaming handheld on the market from a mainstream OEM is the ROG Ally, which uses AMD's Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor. This makes the ROG Ally perform superior to other PC gaming handhelds — even other Z1 Extreme handhelds — and means that it absolutely crushes Android gaming handhelds.

However, this doesn't ensure that a PC gaming handheld will be the better performance pick in every situation. Having laptop-class hardware and desktop-class operating systems brings along a few consequences, like thermal constraints and poor battery life. For people who need to run AAA games on-device, a PC gaming handheld is surely the way to go. Others with lighter performance demands or cloud gaming users might find that an Android handheld better suits their needs.

There is more room for upgrades down the road on a PC handheld

Another benefit to PC gaming handhelds is their upgradeability. The minimum and recommended requirements for gaming are always increasing as new titles come out that push performance boundaries. A well-documented trend in gaming is the increasing file sizes of games, which will inevitably increase in perpetuity. While most PC gaming handhelds come with non-upgradeable processors, GPUs, and memory, there is still room for upgrades. An easy option is an SSD upgrade, since it is a cost-effective way to expand your storage — and thus fit more games on your handheld.

There are more fun ones, too, such as display upgrades and transparent backplate mods. If you like tinkering with your devices' hardware, get a PC gaming handheld. There are virtually zero ways to upgrade an Android handheld after you've bought one, aside from installing a microSD card for extra storage.

PC gaming handhelds are more versatile, and can do more than just game

As mentioned earlier, PC gaming handhelds are more versatile when you want to use them for more than just handheld gaming. They can be easily connected to an external monitor and a set of peripherals for more immersive and precise gaming. Since PC gaming handhelds have internals capable of higher performance, they'll fare better when connected to an external monitor or TV than an Android gaming handheld might. I've even gone as far as to use my ROG Ally as a productivity device, as a proof-of-concept. It just goes to show how flexible these devices can be when you decide to look beyond their default form factor.

Why an Android gaming handheld is better

Android handhelds are easier to use and are great for emulation

The most commonly-cited problem with PC gaming handhelds is that their software is lacking. Linux-based systems suffer from game compatibility issues, while Windows-powered devices are difficult to use due to the operating system's poor optimization for the touchscreen. By comparison, Android handhelds will be familiar to just about anyone. It's basically an Android phone or tablet in a different form factor and with a controller attached, so average users will know how to get started. All told, it took me well under five minutes to get my Retroid Pocket 4 Pro up and running for the first time, and I can't say the same about my ROG Ally.

Android is also a great operating system for emulation. There are plenty of apps — like Dolphin Emulator, for example — that work right out of the box on an Android gaming handheld. In fact, you can install a handful of emulators on the Retroid Pocket 4 Pro during the initial setup process by just tapping a checkbox. That's not to say that you can't emulate games on a PC gaming handheld, because you definitely can. But for most retro games, a PC gaming handheld is a bit overkill and may be a hassle for emulation.

They're much more compact, offering greater portability and battery life