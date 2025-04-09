Declaring one thing better than the other is one of the areas where people show their confirmation bias at play. Saying PC gaming is better than console gaming or expounding the things a console does better than a gaming PC is harmless until you tie yourself to either camp, mistakenly fighting a "war" that doesn't exist. Companies aren't your friends, and fighting for them online is just plain dumb.

Owning both a PC and a console is the best answer to the PC vs. console "debate." Each platform has unique benefits that the other is missing, and you can enjoy both at the same time. No one is holding a gun to your head, forcing you to choose just one of them. If you're busy defending how your high-end PC is simply better, you can probably afford a console to see why some people will always be console gamers.

5 A PC and a console allow you unbridled access

Everything, everywhere, all at once