If you've made any storage upgrades recently, you may have come across PCIe 5.0 SSDs. They're pretty fast, but right now, upgrading to them doesn't make a whole lot of sense. It's a lot more money for little benefit, and the major drawback of their power consumption and heat generated makes them difficult to actually use at full pelt. With the PCIe 6.0 specification being published by PCI-SIG, it's possible that it's going to run the exact same risk of being too hot to handle, or worryingly, even more so.

Of course, the PCIe standard isn't just for SSDs, and is used for all kinds of devices, including GPUs. These problems may not necessarily pertain to GPUs and other devices that have active cooling, but SSDs particularly appear to struggle.

Why PCIe 5.0 ran so hot

It's all about power draw