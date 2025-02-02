Summary PCIe 6.0 SSDs are mainly for data centers, not consumer devices.

Cooling PCIe 6.0 SSDs will be a challenge due to high temperatures.

The impact of PCIe 6.0 SSDs on daily tasks and gaming will be limited.

It's 2025, and PCIe 5.0 SSDs still haven't quite lived up to their promises of super speedy storage. While it might be a while before manufacturers get the thermals under control, that hasn't stopped Silicon Motion from starting on a PCIe 6.0 SSD controller, which promises twice the speed of a PCIe 5.0 SSD. They're not the first company working on PCIe 6.0 controllers for SSD use, but neither will they be the last, and the technology will find its way into your PC eventually. Except, it's entirely pointless for consumer devices, and here's why.

Related PCIe 6.0: Everything you need to know about the upcoming standard Although PCIe 5.0 GPUs still haven't made their debut, we have plenty of concrete details on the PCIe 6.0 specifications

5 Are you a datacenter?

If not, then no. If yes, probably also no