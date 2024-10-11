Key Takeaways Adding an external GPU requires patience to overcome compatibility issues.

NICs are great when you need faster Ethernet for NAS projects.

USB HATs, AI kits, and NVMe SSDs can boost performance for complex projects on Raspberry Pi 5.

On the surface, the Raspberry Pi boards may appear like unassuming little devices. However, these beginner-friendly SBCs are fully capable of running FydeOS, Kali Linux, and a bunch of other GUI desktops. Between the industry-standard 40-pin GPIO headers and the CSI/DSI/MIPI ports, you can equip all sorts of peripherals and accessories to turn your Raspberry Pi into a force to be reckoned with.

What’s more, the Raspberry Pi 5 brings a PCIe Gen 2 interface to the popular SBC lineup, further increasing the connectivity options. From ultra-useful accessories to fun yet cumbersome-to-configure devices, here are five peripherals you can attach to the PCIe interface on your Raspberry Pi 5.

Related This SBC you've never heard of is better than the Raspberry Pi 5 — here are 5 reasons why Armed with several useful features, the Radxa X4 has the potential to overthrow the Raspberry Pi 5 to become the new king of SBCs

5 Graphics cards

Only tech gods can pull this one off

Despite the enhanced specs on the Raspberry Pi 5, it’s not the best device if you want to run demanding Steam titles that require powerful GPUs. But if you have the patience to endure hours of debugging, you can try adding an external graphics card to the Raspberry Pi.

While it may sound like a fun project, the reason why GPUs lie at the bottom of the list is due to the performance (or the lack thereof) of the PCIe connection. Leaving aside the extra adapters and PSUs you’ll need for this wacky setup, the PCIe Gen 2 x1 connection will bottleneck any graphics card released in the last decade. Pair that (pun intended) with all the compatibility issues caused by adding an external GPU to an ARM-based system, and it’s clear why only hardcore DIY enthusiasts should tackle this project.

4 Network cards

Close

The 1 Gigabit connection on the latest and greatest Raspberry Pi may be good enough for small projects, but you’ll want at least 2.5G if you wish to turn it into a NAS server or an OpenWRT-powered firewall. Having two Ethernet adapters is also beneficial for load balancing and port failover provisions.

Thanks to the PCIe slot, you can use an adapter board to interface a full-sized NIC to the SBC. Or better yet, you can grab a dedicated HAT and spare your setup from looking like something out of Dr Frankenstein’s laboratory. The only caveat here is that anything faster than a 2.5 Gigabit connection would be slowed down by the outdated PCIe interface of the SBC.

3 USB expansion HATs

Great when you wish to add more USB devices to the SBC

The four USB ports on the Raspberry Pi 5 may seem enough at first. But if you try to build complex projects like a surveillance system comprising multiple webcams, you may find yourself running out of ports. That’s where USB HATs come in handy.

From HATs that can add a couple of slower ports to those bearing a single high-speed USB connection, there are plenty of options for your specific needs.

Wonrabai Waveshare PCIe to USB 3.2 Gen1 HAT $27 at Amazon

2 AI kits

Yup, you can even add NPUs to this tiny board

Close

While you won't be able to get Copilot running on the Raspberry Pi, AI accelerator modules can help out when you want to boost the performance of artificial intelligence workloads. A word of advice before you grab one: make sure your specific AI kit is compatible with the project you're planning to build.

For instance, the official Raspberry Pi AI Kit may seem like a powerhouse with its 13 TOPS NPU. Unfortunately, the Hailo-8L chip only works with select object, pose, and person detection demos and isn't compatible with local LLMs.

1 NVMe SSDs

They're way faster than your typical microSD card