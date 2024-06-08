Key Takeaways Copilot+ PCs require NPUs with 40 TOPS, limiting compatibility to upcoming Snapdragon X, Intel Lunar Lake, or AMD Strix Point chips.

Even high-end laptops like Surface Laptop Studio 2 and HP Spectre x360 14 can't support Copilot+ despite decent specs.

Alienware m18 R2 and Dell Precision 5690, featuring powerful processors and GPUs, also fall short of meeting Copilot+ requirements.

Recently, Microsoft introduced Copilot+ PCs — new hardware that can run specific AI tasks locally, including the new Recall feature, now WIndows Studio effects, and image generation in Paint. These new PCs are very exciting, but there's one thing that makes this all pretty weird: the system requirements.

You see, to be a Copilot+ PC, you need to have an NPU with at least 40 TOPS, and therein lies the problem. Only new upcoming PCs with Qualcomm Snapragon X processors, Intel Lunar Lake, or AMD's Strix Point chips will fit that requirement. That means your PC that you buy today probably still won't be compatible, even if you spend thousands of dollars on it. So, just for fun, let's take a look at some of the PCs that somehow don't support Copilot+.

5 Surface Laptop Studio 2

Not even a dedicated NPU can do much for you

Close

You might not have known this, but the Surface Laptop Studio 2 was actually one of the first "AI PCs" to some extent. Before Intel was putting NPUs in its processors, it actually had a dedicated NPU, and the Surface Laptop Studio 2 shipped with one, the Movidius 3700CV VPU.

You might think that with dedicated AI hardware, things would be pretty smooth sailing. Especially when the Surface Laptop Studio 2 also has a 14-core Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia graphics up to a GeForce RTX 4060 (not to mention up to 64GB of RAM).

But no, the Surface Laptop Studio 2 does not support Copilot+. In fact, that NPU (or VPU, as Intel was calling it at the time) on the Surface Laptop Studio 2 wasn't that great, even compared to what we would get a few months later. If you spent over $2,000 on this laptop, that's got to sting.

4 HP Spectre x360 14

Ah yes, the "AI" PC

Close

Remember five months ago when AI PCs were finally here? Indeed, Intel's Core Ultra processors were some kind of revolution, featuring a built-in NPU for the first time that could be used for all kinds of AI tasks, such as... not Copilot+, it seems.

Microsoft and its partners talked up AI PCs like crazy at the start of 2024, with Intel Core Ultra processors (and AMD's Ryzen 8040 series) being the big thing for AI. Heck, laptops even started having a Copilot key on their keyboards, giving you quick access to this new world of AI features. Surely this was the next big thing for PCs, right?

Sure, as long as you didn't buy one of these. Despite being available with up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 with 16 cores, 32GB of RAM, and a 2TB SSD, the HP Spectre x360 14 does not support Copilot+. It does have an NPU, but all it does is enable Windows Studio effects and support some other third-party workloads (which will run slower than on these new Copilot+ PCs). That goes for all the laptops that have come in the past five months, no mnatter how much they've talked about AI. The HP Spectre x360 14 just so happens to be the best laptop on the market right now, but that means nothing for Copilot+.

3 Alienware m18 R2

It can run Cyberpunkk 2077, but not Recall